Man arrested for sexual assault, murder of girl in Meghalaya

Shillong, Oct 11 (PTI) A 22-year-old man has been arrested for the sexual assault and murder of a 13-year-old girl in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district, a police statement said.

The man, a resident of Umiam police station area, was arrested on Friday.

The incident took place in Mawlasnai outpost area under the jurisdiction of Umiam police station on October 9.

The girl had gone missing around 11 am after returning from school and her body was found around 7.20 pm the same day.

The Meghalaya Forensic Crime Scene Unit (MFCSU) examined the area, and evidence was collected before the body was sent to Nongpoh Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.

"Investigation is underway and we will file the chargesheet within 14 days after completing all legal formalities. We will also ensure a fast-track trial so that the accused is convicted within the next three to four months," district Superintendent of Police Vivekanand Singh said.

Authorities said the accused will be listed in the National Database on Sexual Offenders (NDSO). PTI JOP ACD