Man arrested for sexual assault of eight-year-old girl in Nagpur

Nagpur, Aug 22 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl in Kamptee area near here, police said on Thursday.

The alleged incident, which took place on August 20, came on the heels of sexual abuse of two kindergarten girls at a school in Badlapur in Thane district which has triggered massive protests.

The 50-year-old accused (name not disclosed) in the present case was arrested on Wednesday.

The accused, resident of Kamptee area on the outskirts of Nagpur city, allegedly lured his eight-year-old neighbour to his house, promising her snacks, a police official said.

The girl was alone at home at the time.

The accused sexually assaulted her and later warned her not to disclose the incident to anyone, threatening her with a knife, the official said.

The girl, however, told her parents about it, following which her mother approached police.

The man was arrested and a First Information Report was registered against him under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 74 (assault or criminal force to woman to outrage her modesty), 75 (sexual harassment), 351 (criminal intimidation) besides section 8 (sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the official said.

Further probe is on, he said. PTI COR KRK