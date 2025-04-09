Man arrested for `sexually assaulting' 10-year-old girl

Mumbai, Apr 9 (PTI) A 37-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a ten-year-old girl in Malvani area of the city, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, an auto-rickshaw driver who lived in the same locality as the girl, was arrested on Tuesday, an official said.

He allegedly lured the girl to his house on several occasions in the last two months and sexually assaulted her, as per the complaint filed by her mother.

Malvani police has registered a First Information Report under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections related to sexual assault, and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Further probe is on, the official said. PTI ZA KRK