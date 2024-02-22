Man arrested for sexually assaulting 14-year-old in Delhi's Anand Parbat

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his 14-year-old neighbour in central Delhi's Anand Parbat area, police said on Thursday.

Information regarding the sexual assault of a minor girl was received at Anand Parbat police station on Tuesday, they said Police said the accused allegedly sexually assaulted her in 2021, and added that the victim reported the matter to her parents now. The accused is 39 years old and runs a vegetable store, they said.

A case under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the IPC and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered. The accused has been arrested in the case, police added.