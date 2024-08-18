Man arrested for sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl in Kalyan

Thane, Aug 18 (PTI) A man was arrested in Kalyan in Thane district for allegedly flashing and sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl, a police official said on Sunday.

The 34-year-old man from Beturkar Pada was held on Saturday, the Mahatma Phule police station official said.

"On August 15, he took the child to his house, flashed her and then sexually assaulted her. A case under BNS and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered on the complaint of the child's parents," he said. PTI COR BNM