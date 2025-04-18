Man arrested for sexually assaulting co-worker on marriage pretext

Greater Noida, Apr 18 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his co-worker for several months on pretext of marriage, police said Friday.

According to police, Monu and the victim worked in the same factory and were friendly.

The victim in her complaint alleged that Monu got into a relationship with her and promised to marry her. He hid that he was already married and had two children, police said.

Police said that when the victim started to distance herself from him, he threatened to defame her.

Kasna police station in-charge Dharmendra Kumar Shukla said that based on the complaint, a case was registered against Monu and he was arrested on Thursday.

Monu was produced in the court which sent him to 14 days of judicial custody, police said.