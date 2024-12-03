Man arrested for sexually assaulting minor in Sikkim

Gangtok, Dec 3 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl in Sikkim's Namchi District, police said on Tuesday.

The police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against him.

The girl, 11, in her complaint stated that the accused lured her to his room on the pretext of giving sweets.

He then “touched her inappropriately and solicited sexual favours, offering money in exchange”, according to the complaint.

Investigation is underway. PTI CORR RBT