Man arrested for smuggling narcotics worth Rs 6 crore at Delhi airport: Customs

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) A man has been arrested for trying to smuggle into the country narcotics worth nearly Rs 6 crore at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here, the customs department said on Friday.

The passenger was intercepted after his arrival from Kuala Lumpur on December 24, it said.

"On detailed examination, 12 polythene pouches concealed in one black-coloured trolley bag were recovered," the Customs said in a post on X.

The pouches contained a green-coloured narcotic substance suspected to be ganja/marijuana, with a net weight of 5,913.5 grams, it said.

The seized substance, upon diagnostic testing, prima facie tested positive for ganja/marijuana, the statement said.

The approximate value of the drugs is Rs 5.91 crore, it said, adding that the accused passenger has been arrested.