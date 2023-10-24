Man arrested for sodomising 2 minor siblings in Thane

Thane, Oct 24 (PTI) Police have arrested a 21-year-old man on charges of sodomising two bothers, aged 11 and 14, in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused earlier lived in the same area of Ulhasnagar town where the boys resided. He later shifted to Khadavli, but used to frequently visit the old place, Ulhasnagar police station's senior inspector Dileep Fulpagare said.

The accused allegedly sodomised the elder boy some days back. When the victim complained to his mother about it, she reprimanded the man.

On Saturday, the accused allegedly sodomised the younger boy, the official said.

The victims' mother later approached the police with a complaint, based on which an FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the accused was arrested on Monday, he said.

The accused was produced before a local magistrate who remanded him in police custody till October 26, the official said. PTI COR GK