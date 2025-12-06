Man arrested for spitting on dough while preparing tandoori rotis in UP's Mau

Mau (UP), Dec 6 (PTI) Police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly spitting on dough while preparing tandoori rotis during a marriage reception at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Mau, officials said.

The alleged incident occurred on Friday at the residence of former village head Avdhesh Maurya.

Additional SP Anup Kumar told PTI, "The accused, Ahmed, was preparing rotis at the function. Based on a complaint and the video that surfaced, he has been arrested. A case is being registered under relevant sections, and further investigation is underway." The purported video showing the alleged act was shared with the police by a local resident named Ajay Rai, who informed the authorities and submitted a written complaint. The police said they are verifying the incident and collecting statements from witnesses. PTI COR CDN MNK MNK