Man arrested for stabbing two in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing two persons within 12 hours in northeast Delhi, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

The accused, Haider Khan alias Suhail Haider (25), was wearing bloodstained clothes and shoes when he was arrested on January 11, a day after he stabbed the two men, according to police.

"On the night of January 10, Khan and his accomplices, including his brother Umer and friend Asif, got into heated arguments with two individuals, Atif and Bakib, at separate locations in northeast Delhi. Both disputes escalated and Khan stabbed the victims. Both victims sustained grievous injuries," said the senior police officer.

FIRs were registered in the matter at Welcome and Jyoti Nagar police stations and an investigation was launched. On January 11, Khan was spotted in Kardampuri and apprehended after a brief chase. He was wearing bloodstained clothes and shoes when he was nabbed, said the police officer.

Advertisment

During interrogation, Khan confessed to stabbing the two men and told police that he wanted to instil fear among the public, the officer said.

"A bloodstained knife, bloodstained clothes and shoes, and two stolen mobile phones were recovered from his possession," the officer said. PTI BM DIV DIV