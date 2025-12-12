Man arrested for staging robbery to steal employer's money

Thane, Dec 12 (PTI) A complainant in a `robbery' case has been arrested for staging the crime for embezzling Rs 2.23 lakh of his company's money, district police said on Friday.

Sushant Dashrath Mohite (36), a construction supervisor, filed a complaint at Kashigaon Police Station on December 8 claiming that two men in khaki uniform stopped him near Chenagaon signal, checked his vehicle documents and forcibly took Rs 2.23 lakh from his scooter's trunk under the pretext of election inquiry.

A case was registered under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 319 (cheating by personation) of the BNS.

However, during investigation, the crime detection cell found inconsistencies in the man's version of the events.

Police found that Mohite, with his accomplice Ranu alias Omkar Ankush Bhadarge (29), had allegedly staged the robbery.

The duo were arrested and the entire amount was recovered, the official said. PTI COR KRK