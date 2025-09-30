Man arrested for stalking girl in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Sep 30 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stalking a girl and forcibly entering her house in Bhubaneswar, police said.

The arrest was made on the basis of an FIR lodged by the victim's mother at Kharvelnagar police station here on September 28.

The accused has been identified as Narayan Behera, a resident of Jagatsinghpur district, a police officer said.

According to the complaint, the accused had been working at a fast food stall in the Master Canteen area here. He used to harass the girl by stalking and verbally abusing her. He also threatened to kidnap her.

On the night of September 27, Behera forcibly entered the victim's house, verbally abused her and her family members and tried to abduct the girl.

However, due to the resistance of the complainant and the intervention of the nearby residents, he failed to kidnap her and fled from the scene, as per the FIR.

After conducting an investigation, police arrested the accused from the Master Canteen area. He was later arrested, the police added. PTI BBM BBM ACD