Man arrested for stalking, harassing school girl in Dombivli

Thane, Sep 3 (PTI) A 19-year-old man was arrested in Dombivli in the district on Tuesday for allegedly stalking and harassing a school girl, police said.

Rahul Yadav, the accused, allegedly passed objectionable remarks and tried to hold the hand of the 14-year-old girl when she and her friends were walking home after school, said an official of Ram Nagar police station.

As the girls shouted for help, some people caught hold of Yadav and handed him over to police.

He had allegedly harassed the girl and her friends on their way back from school earlier too.

An FIR was registered against the accused under section 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. PTI COR KRK