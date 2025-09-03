Man arrested for stealing cash from temple donation box

Thane, Sep 3 (PTI) Dombivli police has arrested a 25-year-old man hours after he allegedly broke into a temple in the district and stole cash from the donation box.

Police also recovered Rs 37,000 from Sambhaji Ram Birajdar, the accused, said an official. The arrest was made within four hours after the crime came to light, he said.

On Tuesday morning, devotees found the lock of the Gavdevi temple at Ayre village broken and donation box overturned with cash missing.

CCTV footage showed a young man, wearing a red hoodie jacket, arriving in an auto rickshaw and breaking the lock of the temple's main door with a sharp object.

Birajdar, a resident of the nearby Tukaramnagar area, was quickly identified as the culprit and arrested, the police official said. The rickshaw used in the crime was also seized and further probe was on, he added. PTI COR KRK