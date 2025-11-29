Man arrested for stealing gold from senior citizens in Chennai

Chennai, Nov 29 (PTI) An elderly man was duped of his gold ring by a fraudster, who was later arrested in this connection, police said on Saturday.

Balan (66), a cobbler from Otteri here was walking along the road on November 25 and accidentally fell. The accused, Karthik helped him up.

Diverting his attention, Karthik snatched the gold ring worn by the victim and fled, a police press release said.

The following day, Karthik approached Selvi (65) in the same locality, claiming he had worked with her.

Persuading her under the pretext of gifting a gold chain to his wife, he made her hand over the jewellery and escaped.

Cases in relation to the two incidents were registered and the police are on the lookout for Karthik.

Investigations revealed that the accused was involved in similar thefts in Madhavaram and Integral Coach Factory (ICF) areas using same modus operandi, the release said.

A total of 24.5 grams of gold jewellery was recovered from him and the two-wheeler used for the crime was seized.

He was arrested and produced before a court on November 28 and remanded to judicial custody, it added.