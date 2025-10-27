Man arrested for stealing Rs 1.25 crore from bus passenger

Dewas/Indore, Oct 27 (PTI) A 35-year-old man who had allegedly stolen Rs 1.25 crore from a jeweller's employee in a passenger bus was arrested on Monday and the money recovered from him, police said.

With the help of local police, accused Namdar Khan was arrested from Dhar district, Superintendent of Police Puneet Gehlod told reporters.

Khan and an accomplice had on October 17 stolen a bag containing Rs 1.25 crore in cash in a passenger bus in Dewas district, he said.

"The cash had been sent by Chhatarpur-based jeweller Ashish Gupta through his employee Nitesh Kumar Sen to Indore to purchase gold and silver for the festive season ahead of Diwali," the SP said.

The theft took place when the bus halted at a restaurant in Sonkatch area of Dewas. Taking advantage of the jeweller's employee getting down during the halt, Khan and his accomplice allegedly decamped with the bag in a car.

Police recovered the entire stolen amount while efforts are underway to trace his associate, the police official added. PTI HWP LAL KRK