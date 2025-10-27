Man arrested for stealing Rs 20 lakh in Delhi; cash recovered

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 54-year-old man in a theft case and recovered Rs 20.33 lakh stolen cash from his possession, an official said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Harpreet Singh Marwa.

According to police, the complainant, Parveen Bansal, who runs a wire supplies business, reported that his employee, Amit Kumar, collected Rs 20.73 lakh from various electrical shops across Delhi on Thursday. However, the cash bag went missing from his scooter in Pitampura.

Later, the complainant received a call from the police informing him that a person deposited the missing bag.

On reaching the police station, the complainant found that only documents were inside the bag, while the cash had vanished, police said.

Marwa, who runs a dhaba, had submitted the bag, they said.

"During investigation, a search was conducted at Marwa's residence, and cash was recovered. The accused had committed the theft to earn easy money and live a lavish lifestyle," a police officer said. PTI BM PRK PRK PRK