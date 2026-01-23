Man arrested for strangling wife following domestic dispute

Belagavi (Karnataka), Jan 23 (PTI) Police on Friday said they arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly strangling his wife to death following a domestic dispute.

The deceased has been identified as Rajeshwari Gilakkanavar (21), while the accused, Fakirappa Basappa Gilakkanavar, a farmer, was taken into police custody.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night in Neginhal village, Bailhongal taluk, police said.

According to authorities, the couple had been married for three years and reportedly had frequent domestic quarrels due to not having children.

Rajeshwari had informed her husband that she intended to visit her parental home as her younger brother had injured his hand.

The accused allegedly objected, citing excessive agricultural work, which led to a heated argument, a senior police officer said.

The quarrel escalated, and in a fit of rage, he allegedly strangled Rajeshwari with a rope while she was lying down, resulting in her death, the officer added.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.