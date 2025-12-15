Man arrested for targeting, molesting lone women in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Dec 15 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly targeting and molesting women who were walking or riding alone during evening hours, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Vinod T, worked at a sandwich outlet in the city and had allegedly been involved in such acts for over a month, they said.

According to police, the accused would target women during evening hours and, if he found them walking or riding alone, would suddenly approach them, hug them tightly or touch them inappropriately, and then flee the spot on his two-wheeler.

The matter came to light after a woman lodged a complaint at the Kamakshipalya police station, alleging that she was molested by the accused at Sunkadakatte on December 2.

In her complaint, the woman said that while she was riding her two-wheeler, she slowed down to avoid a pothole at the spot. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused allegedly ran towards her, held her, and touched her inappropriately before fleeing.

Police said the accused was later traced and arrested with the help of CCTV footage from cameras installed in and around the area, which helped establish his identity. PTI AMP SSK