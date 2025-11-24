Man arrested for theft at his own house

Jamshedpur, Nov 24 (PTI) A man was arrested in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur on Monday for an alleged theft at his own house, a day after he lodged a police complaint regarding it, an officer said.

Waqar Ahmed had lodged the complaint at the Azadnagar police station on Sunday, he said.

During the investigation, Ahmed was rounded up based on preliminary evidence. He broke down during interrogation and confessed to the crime, he added.

Ahmed told the investigators that he committed the crime on Saturday night when all members of his family were sleeping, Deputy Superintendent of Police Bachandeo Kujjur said.

He did it because of his prevailing financial condition, the DSP said.

A gold chain, four earrings and a finger ring were recovered from Ahmed, he said. PTI BS SOM