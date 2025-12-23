Man arrested for theft at Kannada actor's house in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Dec 23 (PTI) A man has been arrested in connection with a theft at the residence of a Kannada serial actor, and stolen articles, including gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 65.28 lakh have been seized, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at a house in the J P Nagar area of the city, they said.

With his arrest, the police have detected seven similar theft cases allegedly committed by the accused.

According to police, in her complaint, the woman said she is a make-up artist by profession and her husband is a serial actor. On March 11, her husband left for a shooting, while she went to her mother-in-law's house in Hoskote to attend a festival after locking the house.

Expecting her husband to return home, she kept the house key in a shoe rack box. However, instead of returning home, her husband also went directly to Hoskote the same night. Later, on March 13, he travelled from Hoskote to Chennai along with relatives.

Subsequently, her husband informed one of his friends over the phone to collect the house key kept in the shoe rack box. Accordingly, the friend collected the key the same night, the complaint said.

On the evening of March 17, when the woman returned home, the husband's friend sent the house key through an e-commerce delivery service. After receiving the key and opening the door, she found household articles scattered.

On checking the cupboard in the room, she noticed that a gold pendant chain, four rings and a pair of earrings were missing, police said.

Based on the complaint, a theft case was registered at the J P Nagar police station.

While continuing the investigation, the police conducted inquiries from various angles and, based on credible information received from informants, apprehended a person along with a two-wheeler near a tea shop at Nagawara Circle on December 5, a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to committing the theft in this case and also admitted to having committed similar gold thefts in various districts of the state, he said.

"The accused revealed that the gold ornaments stolen in this case and in other districts were kept at his residence in Sarai Palya and at a jewellery workshop in Channarayapatna," the officer said.

With his arrest, 478 grams of gold bars and ornaments, 1.55 kg of silver bars, Rs 4.60 lakh in cash and a two-wheeler allegedly used to commit the offence, with the total value estimated at Rs 65.28 lakh was seized, police said. PTI AMP KH