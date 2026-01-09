Man arrested for theft of Rs 5 lakh from Azadpur mandi shop

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly stealing Rs 5 lakh from a Azadpur mandi shop in northwest Delhi, an official said on Friday.

According to the police, a PCR call was received on December 27 last year, in which the complainant alleged that his worker decamped with the cash kept in the shop's basement on December 10.

A team analysed CCTV footage from the area and arrested Mahesh from Adarsh Nagar on Thursday night, police said, adding that Rs 1 lakh in cash and one gold earring belonging to the complainant were recovered at his instance.

The accused has allegedly confessed his involvement and further investigation is underway to recover the remaining stolen amount, they said.