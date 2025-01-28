Man arrested for theft on train

Thane, Jan 28 (PTI) A 24-year-old man who had taken to committing thefts on long-distance trains to get money for playing online rummy has been arrested by Government Railway Police at Kalyan in the district.

A senior citizen had lodged a complaint that her purse containing jewellery worth Rs 7 lakh was stolen while she was asleep while traveling by Siddheshwar Express from Solapur to Kalyan on December 6.

Yogesh Nivas Chavan, resident of Chakan, Pune, was arrested in the case on Sunday based on CCTV footage and other clues, and the entire stolen jewelry was recovered, police said.

Chavan allegedly told police that he spent all the ill-gotten money from thefts on long-distance trains in playing online rummy games. PTI COR KRK