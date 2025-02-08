Man arrested for threatening, demanding extortion from glass trader in Agra

Agra (UP), Feb 8 (PTI) A man who allegedly gave death threats to a glass trader and demanded an extortion of Rs 20 lakh was arrested here on Saturday, police said.

Accused Deepak Kumar allegedly made the threat call to Muslim Khan as an act of revenge for the loss of his father's job.

According to police, Khan received a call demanding Rs 20 lakh rupees on February 3. The caller allegedly threatened to kill Khan if he failed to pay the amount. The next day, a case was registered at the Etmadpur police station.

Following the investigation, police arrested Deepak Kumar and recovered the mobile phone which he had allegedly used to make the threat call. The phone was found to have been stolen from Firozabad.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sonam Kumar said Deepak’s father Vishwajeet had been employed by Khan but was fired two months ago. "Seeking revenge for his father’s dismissal, Deepak conspired to extort money from Khan with the help of two accomplices - Raja and Rajpal. Deepak stole the mobile phone from Firozabad and used the SIM card from the stolen phone to make the threatening call," he said.

While Deepak has been arrested, Raja and Rajpal are still at large, and police are actively searching for them, they said.