Man arrested for trying to enter Srinagar airport with fake ticket

Srinagar, Dec 20 (PTI) A person was arrested for allegedly attempting to enter the Srinagar International Airport here using a forged air ticket, Jammu and Kashmir police said on Saturday.

During a routine security check at the airport's drop gate, Syed Khurshid Ahmad, a resident of Bugro in Budgam district, was stopped for verification, a police spokesperson said.

He said that upon checking his ticket, it was found to be fake.

The airline staff immediately alerted the authorities, and the accused was handed over to personnel at the Humhama police post, the spokesperson said, adding that the man was subsequently arrested.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had been duped by a travel agent who allegedly forged the ticket, the official said.

A case has been registered at the Budgam police station, and an investigation has been initiated, he added. PTI SSB NSD NSD