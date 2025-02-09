Man arrested for using BSF's name to promote unauthorised organisation in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Feb 9(PTI) Police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly using the BSF's name to promote an unauthorised organisation.

"The accused, identified as Yardarm Arya (55), was found to be running an organisation called the Vasundhara Sanrakshan Foundation, which misled the public by associating itself with the BSF," Assistant Commissioner of Police, Indirapuram, Abhishek Srivastav said.

The investigation revealed that Arya's organisation was providing its members with police-like uniforms, including the insignia of three stars on the shoulders, and issuing them fake ID cards.

"These ID cards falsely bore the names of government organisations, including the home ministry and other official departments, without permission. Members of the organisation posed as staff of police and paramilitary forces after donning the uniforms," added the officer.

"The organisation charged a hefty fee for the uniforms and ID cards. The primary aim of the Vasundhara Sanrakshan Foundation was to make financial gains by exploiting the public’s trust in government-related services," he added.

In his statement, Arya admitted to operating this racket in several other states, where he continued to mislead the public for monetary benefits.

A case has been registered at the Indirapuram Police Station under relevant sections.