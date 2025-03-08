Man arrested for using fake identity to marry Hindu woman in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Mar 8 (UP) A man was arrested on Saturday for marrying a 22-year-old Hindu woman allegedly by using a false Hindu identity on social media and then coercing her into converting to Islam, police said.

An FIR against three individuals, including main accused Gufran Ahmed, was lodged regarding the matter.

According to police, the 22-year-old woman, a resident of Belthara Road town, filed a complaint alleging Gufran Ahmed, Ashraf, and Yakuf of the Malipur village had deceived her.

"A case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act," said Station House Officer (SHO) Rajendra Prasad Singh.

As per the complaint, Ahmed befriended the woman on social media, where he used the alias 'Jai Prakash'. "He gained her trust and on March 2, married her at a temple in the Salempur town, Deoria district, with the assistance of Ashraf and Yakuf. Gufran then established a physical relationship with her and recorded it," alleged the complaint.

"After the marriage, Gufran revealed his true identity and threatened to release the video if she did not convert to Islam and marry him again according to Islamic rituals," said the SHO.

An investigation into the case is underway and efforts are being made to arrest the other two accused in the case.