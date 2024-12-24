Man arrested for usurping MP Waqf Board properties

Indore, Dec 24 (PTI) A man has been arrested here for allegedly usurping properties of the Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board through forgery, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Nasir Khan, the accused, was arrested on Monday after the board lodged a complaint, they said.

Khan allegedly forged documents using fake seals and letterheads to grab Waqf board properties, said Assistant Commissioner of Police Tushar Singh.

"A large number of fake seals and documents were seized from his house and office," the ACP said.

Advertisment

A case has been registered against Khan at Sanyogitaganj police station for alleged fraud and `making fake documents and using them as real documents'.

The police did not give details of the properties he allegedly usurped.

Further investigation is underway, officials said. PTI HWP ADU KRK