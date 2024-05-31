Man arrested for woman's murder

Palghar, May 31 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly murdering a woman with whom he was in an illicit relationship in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said.

The case was cracked within 72 hours of the discovery of the body of an unidentified woman, said deputy commissioner of police Jayant Bhajbale.

The body of the woman, aged around 35, with multiple stab wounds was found in Harvatepad area of Nala Sopara on May 28, he said.

A condom and a male sex spray were also found next to it. Police found the medical shop where they had been purchased and found CCTV footage of the buyer, the DCP said.

Suspecting that the victim woman was Muslim, police checked with Muslim families in the area and found that a resident of Dhanivbaugh was about to lodge a missing person complaint about his wife.

He identified the dead woman as his wife, and also the man in the CCTV footage as her nephew with whom she was having an affair, the police official said.

After learning that the suspect lives in Delhi and works in a bakery, a police team travelled to the national capital, visited scores of bakeries in the locality where he lived and finally nabbed Nazabuddin Sammi (21).

Sammi allegedly confessed to have killed the woman on May 27 following a spat and fled to Delhi.

Further probe was on, said senior inspector Jitendra Vankoti of Pelhar police station where the case has been registered. PTI COR KRK