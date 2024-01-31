Man arrested for writing pro-Khalistan slogans on park's wall in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) A 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly writing pro-Khalistan slogans on the walls of a park in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

The accused Jasvinder alias Lucky, a resident of Tilak Nagar, was arrested on Tuesday, they said.

Jasvinder was identified with the help of footage obtained from around 1,000 CCTV cameras and intelligence input, a police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said Jasvinder wrote slogans such as "Delhi Banega Khalistan" on the wall of a park located at Vishnu Garden near a school in Tilak Nagar on the night of January 25.

A case was lodged under the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act at the Tilak Nagar Police Station on January 26, Veer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said that during interrogation, Jasvinder confessed to committing the crime and said he was paid by his friend Gagandeep to write the controversial slogans on the walls.

Singh said Gagandeep is presently based in the US and he offered the accused Rs 15,000 for the act.

As Jasvinder was in dire need of money to pay his house rent, he wrote the slogans and even recorded a video and sent to Gagandeep, the DCP said.

On the question of the accused's association with a Pro-Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu who heads the banned organisation Sikh for Justice (SFJ), Singh said Jasvinder denied any connection with him but further interrogation is on.

The police said they are verifying if the accused has received any money to commit the act. PTI ALK RPA