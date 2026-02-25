Man arrested, four juveniles apprehended for murder in Delhi's Budh Vihar

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Police have arrested a 19-year-old man and apprehended four juveniles in connection with a murder case in northwest Delhi's Budh Vihar.

The action was taken within 48 hours of the crime, officials said on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Raja alias Mangal Singh (25), a resident of Shahbad Dairy, was allegedly attacked on the intervening night of February 22 and 23 at JJ Colony, Sector-24.

According to the police, Raja was assaulted by a group armed with knives and a beer bottle. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Based on the incident, a case under sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Budh Vihar police station.

During the probe, a police team conducted raids across Sonipat, Panipat and Haridwar. The police identified the suspects through technical surveillance and human intelligence.

The arrested accused has been identified as Anish Jha, a resident of Budh Vihar Phase-II. Police also apprehended four juveniles in connection with the case on Tuesday.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had gone to a birthday party at Shahbad Dairy before encountering the victim in Budh Vihar.

The police said the attack was a fallout of a dispute on February 20, during which one of the accused was allegedly beaten and his scooter was damaged. Seeking revenge, the group intercepted Raja and attacked him, leading to his death, they said.

The police have recovered two knives and a beer bottle used in the crime. The arrested accused, Anish, was also found involved in four cases, including snatching and theft, they added.