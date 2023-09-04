Man arrested from Bhubaneswar for sending threat letter to Jadavpur University officials

Kolkata, Sep 2 (PTI) A man, who allegedly sent a treat letter to Jadavpur University (JU) officials, was arrested from a hotel in Bhubaneswar, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

The letter, sent by post to the varsity's registrar Snehamanju Basu and joint registrar Sanjay Gopal Sarkar on Friday, claimed their lives will be in danger if anything untoward happened to one of those arrested in the death of a student on the campus.

The accused, identified as Rana Roy, was arrested by a team of Kolkata Police from Hotel Sun City in Bhubaneswar in another case related to the molestation of a woman, a police officer said, adding that his involvement in the threat letter sent to JU was also found.

The woman, a resident of Belgachia in north Kolkata, lodged a complaint that Roy was stalking her, making indecent gestures, hurling filthy expletives at her, and sent her an indecent letter, besides hugging her, police said.

Advertisment

The man was also found to have defrauded people of Rs 62,000 by posing as a government officer, they said.

Roy's car also had a board on it identifying himself as an officer of the state government, they added.

After receiving the letter, the JU registrar even offered to resign but was persuaded not to do so. Later, a police complaint was filed.

Twelve people, including present and former students, were arrested in connection with the death of the first-year undergraduate student at the varsity's hostel in August. The victim's family alleged that he died after being ragged by seniors. PTI SCH SUS SOM SOM