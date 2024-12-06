Man arrested from Bihar for killing wife in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Dec 6 (PTI) Days after a decomposed body of a woman was found in a drain in the outskirts of the city, the police have arrested her husband from Bihar for allegedly killing her, officials said on Friday.

The accused, Mohammed Nasim (39), a painter by profession, was arrested in Muzaffarpur, they said.

The incident occurred on November 11 in the Sarjapur police station limits here, police said.

According to police, Nasim and his second wife Rumesh Khatun (22) used to often quarrel with each other over petty issues and shared a strained relationship. He suspected his wife and due to some personal issues between them, he decided to get rid of her.

After strangling her to death, he tied her hands and feet with a wire and dumped her body in a drain, a senior police officer said.

After killing her, he fled with his six children to Muzaffarpur in Bihar where he hailed from, the officer said.

The incident came to light a week after locals noticed a foul smell emanating from the drain in the area and alerted the police. Later, the decomposed body of the woman was recovered and sent for post-mortem, according to police.

During the inquiry, after the body was identified, it was found that the woman's husband was missing and it was revealed that he had fled the place with his six children. Nasim has four children from his first marriage and two children from his marriage to Khatun, the officer said.

Using technical evidence and mobile phone location, investigators traced the accused to Muzaffarpur. After reaching there, within a few days, he married for the third time, before police could catch him, he said.

"A case was registered against the accused and he was arrested in connection with the murder last week from Muzaffarpur," he added. PTI AMP KH