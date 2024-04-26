Noida man arrested from Delhi airport for posing as pilot, wearing uniform; case registered

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly posing as a pilot of an airline from the IGI Airport, police said on Friday.

According to police, they spotted a man wearing the uniform of an airline and wandering in the Metro Skywalk area on Thursday.

"He presented himself as a pilot of an airline to CISF personnel, he displayed an ID card hanging from his neck. The staff noticed something wrong and upon interception was identified as Sangeet Singh, of Noida," Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani said.

"Investigations revealed that he had forged the I'd using some online application and purchased the uniform accessories from Dwarka, New Delhi," the DCP said.

During the investigation, police found that Singh had completed a one-year course in Aviation Hospitality from Mumbai in 2020. He had misled his friends and family by professing to work as a pilot, he said.

Singh was arrested and a case was registered against him. Further investigation is underway, he added.