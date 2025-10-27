Man arrested from Jharkhand for aiding fake BARC scientist

Mumbai, Oct 27 (PTI) A 34-year-old man has been arrested for helping another person accused of posing as a scientist of the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), police said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Munazzil Khan.

Last week, the crime branch of Mumbai Police arrested Akhtar Hussain Qutubuddin Ahmed (60) for travelling across the country while falsely claiming to be a BARC scientist. A few maps and purported data related to nuclear weapons were seized from his possession, police said, adding that the authenticity of these documents was being verified.

Khan, who runs a cyber cafe, had allegedly helped Ahmed prepare forged educational certificates.

The accused used advanced VPN to conceal their digital footprint while fabricating the documents, police said.

Further probe was underway, they said. PTI DC KRK