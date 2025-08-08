Man arrested from Kolkata airport with 'fake' Indian passport

Kolkata, Aug 8 (PTI) A suspected Bangladeshi national was on Friday arrested while attempting to catch a flight to Germany allegedly using a fake Indian passport, police said.

The man was found in possession of a Bangladeshi passport when police frisked him, they said.

“While attempting to board a flight to Germany from the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here, the accused presented an Indian passport under the name Bibhas Roy,” a police officer said.

The man failed to provide satisfactory answers during questioning, following which the airport police arrested him, he said.

“We suspect that the accused had entered India a long time ago, possibly through legal means using his Bangladeshi passport. However, after his visa expired, he never returned to Bangladesh. Instead, he stayed back and created a fake identity," the officer said.

Investigation is underway. PTI SCH RBT