Man arrested from Maharashtra for breaking into temples in Goa

Panaji, Aug 9 (PTI) The police on Friday arrested a man from neighbouring Maharashtra for allegedly breaking into temples in North Goa, an official said.

The Mandrem police arrested Vinod Patekar from Oros in Sindhudurg district in connection with the thefts, Superintendent of Police (North) Akshat Kaushal told reporters.

The accused allegedly entered the sanctum sanctorum of a Hanuman temple in Mandrem on Wednesday, broke the lock of the donation box and decamped with Rs 10,000 and gold ornaments on the idol worth Rs 20,000, he said.

Patekar also allegedly broke into a temple in Keri, the official said.

The police zeroed in on the accused based on the CCTV footage from the area, he said, adding that the stolen gold and cash were recovered. PTI RPS ARU