New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) The police have arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor six years ago, officials said on Tuesday.

"Pawan Kumar was evading his arrest after the crime and was hiding in UP," police said.

Kumar allegedly raped a minor in Shahdara in 2018. On October 14, 2022, he was declared a proclaimed offender, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, Kumar was arrested from Meerut on Monday. Further investigation is underway, they added.