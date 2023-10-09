Man arrested from Meerut in 6-year-old murder case

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was arrested from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly killing a person six years ago in northeast Delhi, police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Samir, a resident of Meerut, they said.

On January 30, 2017, the body of a man was found with his head crushed and throat slit. The accused had also burnt some part of the body so that the victim could not be identified, police said.

According to the police, they got a tip-off about absconding proclaimed offender Samir. A raid was conducted and he was nabbed from Meerut, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.

Four people were involved in the incident. Three were arrested earlier, while Samir was absconding.

The victim's wife was having an affair with one of the accused. When the husband objected, the accused decided to kill him. They called the victim to join them for a drink on January 29, 2017 and killed him, police said.

Samir went to his village in Bijnor after the incident. He kept changing his hideouts to evade arrest. He had even grown his beard to avoid being identified.

He was declared proclaimed offender by Karkardooma court. He was living in Meerut along with his brother where he was working as a labourer, they added. PTI NIT CK