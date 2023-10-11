Man arrested from Mumbai in 2014 rash driving case

Mumbai, Oct 11 (PTI) A 29-year-old man wanted in a 2014 rash driving case and facing a non- bailable warrant has been arrested from Mumbai, where he was residing by changing his name, a police official said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

According to the RCF police station official, the man was identified as Abdul Kadir Ansari and he was nabbed from suburban Chembur on late Tuesday night. He has criminal antecedents.

Ansari was arrested in 2014 by the city police after a road accident and booked under IPC sections 279 (rash or negligent driving) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) as well as under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, he said.

He was later granted bail, but failed to subsequently appear before a court, which issued a non- bailable warrant issued against him, said the official, adding Ansari was untraceable for the last nine years.

However, on the basis of technical evidence, the police tracked down Ansari and nabbed him. During initial probe, it came to light he was residing in Mumbai under a fake identity and was working as a driver, he said.

The accused faces multiple cases in different police stations related to robbery and theft, among others, said the official. PTI ZA RSY