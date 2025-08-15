Man arrested from TN for circulating obscene videos of Odisha woman

Bhubaneswar, Aug 15 (PTI) Odisha Police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly posting obscene pictures and videos of a 25-year-old woman of Nuapada district on social media platforms.

The accused, identified as Minajun Islam, a native of Assam, was arrested from Tiruppur area in Tamil Nadu on August 12 and brought on transit remand to Nuapada on Friday, a police officer of Komana police station said.

The arrest was made on the basis of a written complaint lodged by the victim with Komana police station on August 9, the officer said.

The police officer said the accused and the woman had been in a relationship when the victim was working in the Tiruppur area of Tamil Nadu.

During the period, the accused allegedly recorded explicit videos of her without her knowledge. Later, the man allegedly uploaded the videos on social media, the officer said.

A team from Komana police station visited the area in Tamil Nadu and arrested him. After producing him at the local court there, the accused was brought to Komana on Friday, the police said.

The accused has been arrested under relevant sections of BNS and IT Act, they said. PTI BBM BBM RG