Man arrested from UP for rape of teen in Thane district

Thane, Jan 7 (PTI) A 32-year-old man has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the alleged rape of a minor girl in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The Uttar Pradesh's special task force (STF) apprehended the accused in Siddharthnagar district on January 4, and he was handed over to the Dombivili police on Monday, an official said.

He said the accused and the girl hailed from Uttar Pradesh, and he lived in her house in Dombivili (east).

In October last year, the man allegedly drugged her by offering her sweets laced with sedatives and raped her. He allegedly raped her on multiple occasions and threatened to harm her and her brother.

The girl lodged a complaint last month, and the accused, who had been on the run, was nabbed from a village in Siddharthnagar.

The official said the police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). PTI COR ARU