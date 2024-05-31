Man arrested in Ambernath for sexually abusing 3-and-half-year-old girl

Thane, May 31 (PTI) A man was arrested in Ambernath in Thane district on Friday for allegedly sexually abusing a 3-and half-year-old girl, a police official said.

Based on the complaint of the child's mother, Ambernath resident Abdul Kadir Abdul Kalam (41) was arrested under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions, the Shivaji Nagar police station official said.

"The accused and the victim are neighbours. At 9pm on Thursday, the child went to the accused's house to play. He sexually abused her at the time," he said. PTI COR BNM