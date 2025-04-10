Man arrested in Assam for posting video of train passing over him: Police

Hailakandi (Assam), Apr 10 (PTI) A man was arrested in Assam’s Hailakandi district for uploading a video where he was seen lying between railway tracks as a train passed over him, a police officer said on Thursday.

The officer said the accused, Papul Alom Barbhuiya (27), was arrested on Tuesday by Lala police.

In the 31-second video uploaded by Barbhuiya on Facebook earlier this week, he is seen lying between the tracks at Lala railway station and filming a train that purportedly passed over him.

PTI, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Barbhuiya, who identifies himself as a video game programmer on his social media profile and is reportedly a resident of Bengaluru, posted another video the next day claiming that the previous clip was edited.

He claimed he had downloaded the portion of the train passing over from the internet and cautioned others against attempting similar stunts.

"Following his arrest, Barbhuiya was produced in court. He has been granted bail," the officer added.

Further investigation into the case is ongoing, he said. PTI SSG SSG MNB