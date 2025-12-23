Man arrested in Assam for social media post supporting lynching of Hindu youth in Bangladesh

Rangia, Dec 23 (PTI) A man was arrested in Assam's Kamrup district on Tuesday for allegedly making a social media post in support of the lynching of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh, police said.

The arrest was made on the basis of a complaint lodged by Rashtriya Bajrang Dal and the International Hindu Parishad Bajrang Dal, they said.

"On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered at Rangia police station. After a preliminary investigation, police arrested the youth," an officer said.

The arrested youth allegedly posted the video of the lynching and wrote a post in support of the crime on Facebook and Instagram, police said. PTI COR TR TR SOM