Man arrested in attempted murder case in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) A 22-year-old man wanted in an attempt to murder case was arrested by the Delhi Police, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Rishi, a resident of Bhajanpura in Delhi, was absconding since the crime was committed on April 30 in Sultanpuri area.

According to police, on the night on April 30, Rishi, along with his four associates, sought revenge of his friend's murder, Suraj. He opened fire at Vikas Gupta who was a friend of those suspected to be involved in Suraj's murder. "Rishi was traced and was arrested on Wednesday night. Further investigation into the matter is underway. PTI BM HIG