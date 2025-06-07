Man arrested in Bihar for making fake Aadhaar for those living near India-Nepal border

Kishanganj, Jun 7 (PTI) A man was arrested in Bihar’s Kishanganj district for allegedly making fake Aadhaar cards for people living close to the India-Nepal border, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a search was conducted at a premises in Gilhabar in Jiyapokar police station area on Friday evening, and the arrest was made, they said.

The accused was identified as Asraful (40), they added.

Several electronic equipment and a large number of fake Aadhaar cards were recovered from the premises, police said.

During interrogation, Asraful disclosed that he, along with his two other associates, Jamal and Pankaj, were involved in making fake Aadhaar cards for people, especially those living in areas near the India-Nepal border, police said.

A search is underway to nab his other associates, they said. PTI COR PKD SOM