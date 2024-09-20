Man arrested in case related to shooting at, threatening woman in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) A man, who was allegedly part of a group of men that shot at a woman over a dispute over pending payments related to a catering service, has been arrested, police said on Friday.

Himanshu, who was among the four men accused in the alleged attack carried out earlier in May, was previously involved in two cases of robbery and the Arms Act, they said.

Daljeet, the main accused, was arrested last month on August 10, they added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Satish Kumar said, "A woman had lodged a complaint stating that she is in the catering business and booked a catering for one Daljeet in Raghubir Nagar, for which he had to pay Rs 20,000." She asked Daljeet to make the payment a couple of times but he threatened her that if she brings up the money issue again, he would kill her, the DCP said.

"On May 5, around 5 am, the woman was at her home when Daljeet and three of his friends, Sandeep, Bhumak and Himanshu, forcefully entered into her house with a plan to kill her," he said.

The woman got scared when she saw Daljeet, who was carrying a pistol, and fell on the bed. He fired at her, but the bullet hit the floor between her legs, the officer said.

According to police, the woman did not have any bullet injury but she sustained minor injuries on her both legs.

"On May 7, she informed the matter to police following which a case was registered at Khyala Police Station, and a probe was initiated. Teams kept looking for Himanshu and nabbed him from Rajouri Garden. Daljeet was arrested on August 10," the DCP said. PTI BM BM SKY SKY