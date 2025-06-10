Man arrested in cyber fraud case, Rs 17.88 crore seized in narcotics crackdown: Police

Dharamshala, Jun10 (PTI) Police have arrested a man from Bihar in connection with the case of cyber fraud, officials said on Tuesday.

According to police, they received a complaint on April 8 from Kuldeep Raj Gupta reporting that some unknown people have withdrawn Rs 3,56,799 from his bank account.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered and investigation was initiated.

Superintendent of Police Ashok Rattan said special teams were deployed across states to track down the Ajit Kumar, who was later arrested.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

In a separate incident, the Nurpur Police intensified crackdown on narcotics. On October 16, 2024, during a checkpoint at Kandwal, officers seized 109.52 grams of heroin from Ravi Kumar and his wife Shilpa, residents of Jhajwa village in Kangra district. Following financial investigations, authorities confiscated movable and immovable assets worth Rs 16,33,574 from the couple.

SP Ashok Ratan highlighted that since June 10, 2024, Nurpur Police have confiscated properties totaling over Rs 17.88 crore from suspects involved in illegal drug trade across 10 cases. Several other cases remain under review by Delhi authorities.